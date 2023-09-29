Leah Williamson “looking forward to being a new signing” on January return to Arsenal Women squad by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s vice-captain Leah Williamson suffered a devastating ACL injury in April 2023. Leah, who is also captain of the Lionesses, had to withdraw from international duty, and missed the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia & New Zealand – the Lionesses finished 2nd in the tournament, losing to Spain in the Final.

Talking to Sky Sports’ Three Players and a Podcast, Williamson discussed her return from injury – which she indicated should be January 2024 – and what she can add to the team on her return.

“I do joke about it, because now I’m like I’m looking forward to being a new signing,” said Leah.

“When I come back, I have a responsibility to add to my team. [I think] ‘how do I come back? How do I add to them?’.

“I joked today about taking pictures and stuff, I don’t need a picture in the kit, take it in January when I’m back, when I’m coming back to offer something.

“Everyone came back from the World Cup, and it’s quite nice to have people around. I do prefer it being quieter in the gym, but then everyone left again, and it’s probably the first time I’ve really missed football. I’m trying not to be negative.”

Now that the inaugural Women’s Nations League international matches are complete, our Gunners will be concentrating on one thing only, as they prepare for their opening game at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 1st October, against Liverpool. With 50,000 tickets sold already, Arsenal Women could set a new WSL attendance record.

With Beth Mead, who ruptured her ACL in November 2022, back in pre-season training with our Gunners and Vivianne Miedema, who ruptured her ACL in December 2022, back in training with the squad, Leah would do well to watch their return to the squad after a lengthy rehabilitation from their injuries.

We can’t wait to see you back on the pitch in January Leah! It’s an exciting thought when you look at the quality that has been brought into the squad over the summer transfer window, and the now imminent return of our star players – how do you think they will all gel Gooners? Do you think there may be any stumbling blocks for our Gunners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

