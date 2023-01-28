The magic of the FA Cup – Leah promises to swap shirt with Leeds striker when they face Arsenal Women

You have to love the wonder of the FA Cup which once a year can see teams from the lower divisions pit their wits against the very best teams at the highest levels of football.

And it is no different for the Women’s sides, as the mighty Arsenal Women are set to come up against the part-timers Leeds Ladies in the next round, who progressed thus far by beating Brighouse, Redcar Town and Stoke City Ladies to get the priviledge of coming up against the Big girls, despite languishing in mid table in the fourth tier of Womens Football.

The Leeds striker Amy Woodruff was overjoyed to hear she was coming up against the England captain Leah Williamson, and was so excited she wrote a tweet saying: ” ‘I’m gonna play against Leah Williamson, I’ve already won no matter result.”

So you can imagine how happy she was when Leah herself replied and offered to swap shirts after the game. Woodruff told the Mail: ‘I couldn’t believe I was going to be playing against Leah,’

‘I just wrote a tweet that night and then went to work the next morning and checked my phone and it had blown up, which I didn’t expect at all.

‘I never expected Leah to even see my tweet. When she put such a nice reply back I thought, it’s so good for all the people that saw that tweet, that she’s connecting to people like me who just love football. Obviously I’m a big fan of her.

‘I hope she remembers what she said about swapping shirts and finds me at the end of the game! It’s just such an opportunity and probably one that is the highlight of most of our careers playing against such a big team, full-time professionals and people who inspire us to play football.’

You can only love the magic of the FA Cup! And how nice was it of Leah to make such a kind gesture…

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….