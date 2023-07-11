Leah Williamson recovery doing “really well” and the Arsenal Women’s captain will be at England’s WC games

Leah Williamson may not be a member of the Lionesses World Cup team, but she believes the group will do admirably this year. The European championship-winning captain of the Lionesses has stated that she intends to travel to Australia to support the team as a superfan as they attempt to win the World Cup and crown their fine run under Sarina Weigman.

“I’m a believer, so I’ll hold onto that,” the defender told Sky Sports News, speaking at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. “The girls have got as good a chance as anyone. I can’t wait to watch them, and I’m so proud of them already. I’ll be out there with my brother, so it’s a nice opportunity to soak it up and do it on the other side of the fence for a little bit.”

England has already arrived in Australia; they arrived last week. On July 14, they will play Canada in a pre-World Cup friendly behind closed doors, before facing Haiti to open their World Cup campaign on July 22. The only Arsenal Women players in the Lionesses camp is our new signing Alessia Russo and the defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

However, Gooners listening to Williamson speak about the World Cup would also love to watch the progress of her recovery as everyone is focused on the Lionesses performing well in Australia. Well, speaking of her recovery process after suffering an ACL tear in the WSL match against Manchester United in April, she remarked, “[Recovery] is going well. Really well, actually.

“It’s an annoying injury because it’s so slow, but I’m doing really well.”

As Leah captained the England team to Euros glory last summer, she will be on hand to encourage the new England players and to share her experience in coping with the massive pressure of being on the World Stage.

But make sure you keep doing your exercises and be ready for the new season. We need you back Leah!

Michelle Maxwell

