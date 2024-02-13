Leah Williamson returns to England Women squad, alongside Arsenal’s Russo, Mead & Wubben-Moy

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson has been recalled to the Lionesses squad, for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in April 2022.

Leah returned to the pitch for our Gunners in January 2024, slowly increasing her game time, as she fully rehabilitates from her injury.

Leah is included in the England Women squad for April’s friendlies against Austria & Italy. The games will take place at Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras, Cadiz, Spain, on 23rd and 27th February, in preparation for the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying. A training camp will precede the games.

England manager Sarina Wiegman told BBCSport: “It’s really nice, especially for her. She’s back, she’s gaining minutes at Arsenal and doing well.

“Even though she has been out for months, her decision making is really good.”

Leah captained the Lionesses to Euro 2022 victory, but her ACL injury put paid to her joining the Lionesses at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia. Wiegman would not confirm whether Leah would captain the side on her return to the squad.

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo, Beth Mead & Lotte Wubben-Moy have also received call-ups for the England squad. The 23-strong squad is detailed below:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo

Well done Leah! Are you planning to make the trip to Spain to see the Lionesses?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….