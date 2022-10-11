Leah Williamson snapped on crutches at Lionesses’ win over USA Women

Leah Williamson on crutches at Lionesses’ 2-1 win over USA at Wembley by Michelle

Leah was spotted on crutches as she watched the Lionesses defeat the USA 2-1 on Friday night in a friendly at Wembley.

Earlier this week, we reported that England captain Leah Williamson had withdrawn from the England squad due to an injury picked up in training. She returned to Arsenal for further assessment. Arsenal have not released any update on what that injury is, or indeed how long it may take to heal, but seeing her on crutches, is not a welcome sight..

After the international break, Arsenal´s first game is on October 16th when they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to face Reading in the Women´s Super League fixture.

That game will be shown live on Sky Sports with a 6.45pm kick-off.

Jonas Eidevall is already without superstar Brazilian Rafaelle Souza, who suffered a fractured metatarsal in the Women´s Champions League qualifying clash with Ajax at the end of September. Arsenal won that game 0-1 with a great goal from Miedema.

So Jonas will be without Leah and Rafaelle in their first WSL game after the international break? How will that shape the team and who comes off the bench? Lotte Wubben-Moy has recently been on the Arsenal bench but has been called up to the England squad in light of Leah´s injury. Will she have more play time in the coming weeks as Leah heals?

We hope to be able to give you an update on Leah´s injury soon.

