Leah Williamson will be returning to Arsenal Women’s matchday squad soon!

Arsenal Women’s Lionesses captain, Leah Williamson, is nearing her comeback following an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Having been sidelined since April and absent from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, where she should have led England’s Lionesses after leading them to glory in the European Championship in 2022.

Leah is now actively participating in full training with the Arsenal squad, and is in the last month of her anticipated nine-month recovery period.

26-year-old Leah sustained the injury during a Women’s Super League match against Manchester United, occurring just under two weeks after she captained European champions, England Women, to victory over Brazil in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium.

🗣️ “Leah is progressing very well and shouldn’t be too far off from returning to play. She’s been basically returning to full training here now so that’s very pleasing, so she needs a little bit more of that, but after that I think we can introduce her to game minutes as well.”… pic.twitter.com/UMj9HGXLEE — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 12, 2024

Arsenal Women head coach, Jonas Eidevall, has indicated that Leah should be returning to the matchday squad soon. She will miss Arsenal’s WSL match against Everton on Saturday but Arsenal have a further 2 matches in January – 24th Jan away to Reading in the Women’s Conti Cup and 28th Jan when our Gunners travel to Prenton Park to take on Liverpool – so we could see the return of Leah in one of those matches!

“She’s close. She’s returned to full training. Again, tomorrow will be a little bit too soon, but after that, I definitely think she’s in contention to be in matchday squads. Potentially in the next fixture. ” Eidevall said in his pre-Everton presser.

I bet, like me, you can’t wait to see Leah back on the pitch for our Gunners?

Michelle Maxwell

