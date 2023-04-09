Williamson captains Lionesses against Matildas, who suffered defeat to Scotland

Leah Williamson will captain Lionesses against Matildas, who suffered defeat to Scotland by Michelle

Hot off the heels of beating Brazil to win the Women’s Finalissima 2023, at a packed Wembley Stadium, on 6th April – which was the Lionesses 30th consecutive win under Sarina Wiegman – next up the Lionesses will take on the Commbank Matildas at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on 11th April, kick-off 19:45 UK.

The Lionesses will, as usual, be captained by Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson, who should be in buoyant form after their win over Brazil. Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy will also be their for the Lionesses.

The Commbank Matildas, on the other hand, might not be quite so encouraged, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Scotland on 7th April – Scotland failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, after failing to get through the play-offs.

Arsenal’s Australian duo, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley, are not available for the Matildas during the current internationals week, due to injury.

Elsewhere, during internationals week, the Republic of Ireland suffered a 2-0 defeat to reigning world champions United States, in Texas, on 8th April. Ireland, usually captained by Arsenal’s Katie McCabe, was captained by Denise O’Sullivan, to mark her 100th cap.

Stina Blackstenius in action for Sweden as they faced Denmark, with Kathrine Kuhl, on 7th April. Denmark won the fixture 1-0.

Victoria Pelova and the Netherlands lost 1-0 to Germany on 7th April.

Austria’s Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither beat Belgium 3-2 on 7th April, with the winning goal from Weinroither in the 95th minute!

Our Gunners will return from international break on 13th April and be back in WSL action on 19th April, when they travel to Leigh Sports Village to take on top-of-the-table Manchester United. Kick-off: 19:45 UK. Arsenal will then travel to Germany to take on Wolfsburg in the 1st leg of the Champions League semi-finals, on 23rd April, kick-off: 15:30 UK.

It’s certainly all go for our Gunners!! COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

