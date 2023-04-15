Leah Williamson’s brilliant month fully deserves Arsenal Women’s latest accolade

Leah Williamson voted Arsenal Women’s Player of the Month for March by Michelle

March was a brilliant month for Leah Williamson, so it was only right she was voted Arsenal women’s player of the month. In six appearances, the dependable centre-back helped Arsenal to three clean assists while also providing two assists; she delivered everything that Eidevall asked of her.

It is the same March when Williamson shone: Arsenal lifted the Continental Cup by beating Chelsea 3-1; they beat Liverpool 2-0; they beat Reading 4-0; they beat Tottenham 5-1; and they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League by winning the quarter-final by an aggregate score of 2-1. It will be unfair not to mention that in the 2nd Bayern clash on March 29th, Williamson not only captained the team after Kim Little came off injured early in the game, but she also had a hand in Frida Maanum’s goal, setting up her teammate with her stylish back flick.

The 26-year-old is an asset, not only for Jonas Eidevall but for her national team boss, Sarina Wiegman. During the international break, Leah captained the England Lionesses to lift the Finalissima, beating Brazil on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. Thereafter, she was unfortunate to captain the Lionesses to their first loss in 30 games when they played the Matildas. We hope she will be back from international break with her head held high, and use the momentum of winning the player of the month gong to help the Arsenal women to not only WSL glory but also Champions League glory.

Up next for the Arsenal women is a title-deciding clash against Manchester United. The Red Devils won 3-2 the last time they played each other; Williamson and her teammates need to avenge that loss, and to do so, they’ll need to be better. United’s attack has been unbearable for other teams. If Williamson and her partner in crime, Brazilian international Rafaelle, can silence United’s attack, an Arsenal win over Manchester United could be achievable.

Do you think our Gunners can beat Manchester United? Arsenal were in super form before going into the international break – let’s hope they can carry that momentum into the fixture away to Man United on 19th April..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

