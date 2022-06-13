Leaked Premier League fixtures show Arsenal will get a tricky start

The Premier League fixture for the 2022/2023 season has been leaked and Arsenal faces a tricky start to the season if it is true.

The Gunners ended the last campaign in the 5th spot on the league table, thanks to their inconsistent form towards the end of the term.

They will want to start the next one seriously and hopefully earn as many points as possible from the first few weeks of the season.

The Sun has revealed a leaked fixture list, and it shows that Arsenal’s first league game of the season would be an away match at Brighton on the 6th of August.

They will then host Leicester City on the 13th of the same month before travelling to Wolves (20th August) and Welcoming Newcastle United (27th August), in their first four games of the season.

Manchester City, Everton, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest would be their next four opponents.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no easy way for any club to start a league season because all the opponents will resume the campaign well prepared.

Arsenal needs to work to improve their squad in this transfer window because if we don’t make significant changes, it would be hard to secure victories from the start of the next term.