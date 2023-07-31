“Lean amd hungry” Smith-Rowe is keen to make a big impact this season

Emile Smith-Rowe will no doubt have a brilliant 2023–24 season. He has to.
The Arsenal No. 10 had a terrible 2022–23 season; he only managed 161 minutes of league action, making 12 appearances.
Fortunately, after struggling last season, the 22-year-old has spent his summer trying to get back to his best. He was fortunate to make up England’s U-21 team this summer, playing a pivotal role in them winning the U21 European Championship.
Days after the Euros, the Arsenal attacker linked up with Arteta and the boys on the US Pre-season tour, foregoing a well-deserved summer break. With the momentum he had, Arteta had no choice but to give him minutes, of which he impressed, making Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts back him for a revolutionary 2023–24 season, claiming the Hale End Graduate has proved his brilliance this summer: “Emile Smith Rowe as well (a winner of Arsenal’s pre-season tour),” said Watts on Arsenal Insider. “He only played in a couple of the games.
“But he went over there. He wanted to go over after only having a short break after the England U21s won the European Championships. He went over to the USA. He joined up with the squad. Played in the last two games, and he made a big, big impact. He looks really hungry.
“From what I have heard as well, he is absolutely determined to make a mark this season, Emile Smith Rowe. He is really, really hungry and determined to force his way into the team and Mikel Arteta’s plans.
“He looks lean and hungry and ready to make an impact.”
In his breakthrough season, Smith Rowe managed 10 goals in 33 games. If Arteta can get him back to playing at that level (that he was at in the 2021–22 season), then Arsenal have bright months ahead of them.
Daniel O
Probably our 2nd or 3rd best finisher in the squad, hopefully he is used a lot and gets a good amount of starts. Currently I rate him better than Havertz in the CM position.
Smith Rowe is making the effort to chase down defenders and loss causes, which shows how hungry he is. He will get better and give Arteta a headache when it comes to options in abundance for midfield attacking players. Hope he gets a couple of goals to give him confidence to shoot more during the game other than being available for the pass and link up play, which he is already good at. Otherwise its a short 6 month loan option to a good technical team that can offer more game time.
I expect ESR to provide strong competition for Martinelli for the LW berth.No need to overplay the young Brazilian this season.In the same way ,Trossard who is elusive and arguably our best finisher should push Jesus for the CF role.Nketiah will struggle for game time I suspect ,and although he did fairly well last season when Jesus was injured, he does not have the technical ability which is needed at the highest level.
They all look lean and hungry to me and that’s why I feel so confident about this coming season.
If Smith Rowe has a smart connection as Saka serious discussion will already taken place with the gaffer.
There has to be a clear path in the team for the young Englishman, this kid could explode as the most effective ball carrier in the team, he’s one of the cleanest striker of the ball you will see in an Arsenal shirt.
A very direct player who immediately speeds up the game with his direct running and close control.
Will be used more in the central attacking midfield role, ex Xhaka role or Odegaardt role. Martinelli & Trossard has made the LW their own.
Haverts will play the same position but in a symmetrical formation ie. inv LV & inv RB