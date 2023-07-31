“Lean amd hungry” Smith-Rowe is keen to make a big impact this season

Emile Smith-Rowe will no doubt have a brilliant 2023–24 season. He has to.

The Arsenal No. 10 had a terrible 2022–23 season; he only managed 161 minutes of league action, making 12 appearances.

Fortunately, after struggling last season, the 22-year-old has spent his summer trying to get back to his best. He was fortunate to make up England’s U-21 team this summer, playing a pivotal role in them winning the U21 European Championship.

Days after the Euros, the Arsenal attacker linked up with Arteta and the boys on the US Pre-season tour, foregoing a well-deserved summer break. With the momentum he had, Arteta had no choice but to give him minutes, of which he impressed, making Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts back him for a revolutionary 2023–24 season, claiming the Hale End Graduate has proved his brilliance this summer: “Emile Smith Rowe as well (a winner of Arsenal’s pre-season tour),” said Watts on Arsenal Insider. “He only played in a couple of the games.

“But he went over there. He wanted to go over after only having a short break after the England U21s won the European Championships. He went over to the USA. He joined up with the squad. Played in the last two games, and he made a big, big impact. He looks really hungry.

“From what I have heard as well, he is absolutely determined to make a mark this season, Emile Smith Rowe. He is really, really hungry and determined to force his way into the team and Mikel Arteta’s plans.

“He looks lean and hungry and ready to make an impact.”

In his breakthrough season, Smith Rowe managed 10 goals in 33 games. If Arteta can get him back to playing at that level (that he was at in the 2021–22 season), then Arsenal have bright months ahead of them.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…