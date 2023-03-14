Arsenal News Latest News

Leandro Trossard – Arsenal’s latest record breaker

Never and nobody in the Premier League: Τhree assists in the first half, away from home, only the amazing Trossard!

Never has any player in Premier League history managed to record three assists in just 45 minutes on the road. What the incredible Leandro Trossard did against Fulham, in Arsenal’s “party”!

They bought him at the end of the winter transfer window for 21 million. We knew his abilities. Excellent with both feet, he can cover two positions, both centre forward and left wing and with great scoring ability.

His start at the Gunners has been impressive, but what he has achieved against Fulham is unprecedented. Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to have three assists in a half.

In Arsenal’s early demolition of Fulham he was the absolute star of the show. He served Gabriel Magalhães for the 1-0 lead, assisted Gabriel Martinelli for the 2-0 lead and did the same for Martin Ødegaard in the closing stages of the first half.

Amazing Arsenal, incredible Leandro Trossard. The only player in Premier League history with three assists in the first half in an away game. Extreme…

Dimitris Manakos

