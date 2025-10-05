Leandro Trossard believes Arsenal already has a world-class player

Leandro Trossard has expressed his belief that William Saliba is already among the best players in the world as the French defender prepares to spend five more years at Arsenal. Saliba has been a transformative figure for the club since becoming a regular starter in 2022, and his presence has been central to the Gunners’ developing one of the strongest defensive units in the Premier League.

When Saliba features, Arsenal’s chances of winning a match are noticeably higher, as his defensive stability increases the likelihood of keeping clean sheets. His durability and impressive fitness levels also make him a dependable figure, with the ability to complete a large number of matches over the course of a season. Interest from Real Madrid highlighted his rising reputation, yet he committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new long-term contract, reinforcing his importance to the club’s ambitions.

Trossard’s View on Saliba

Trossard is convinced that Saliba is already operating at a world-class level and has the attributes to become the very best in his position. Speaking as quoted by Metro Sport, the Belgian said: “First of all, he is a great human being. He’s a funny guy, and yeah, on the pitch, I think he’s one of the best in the world at the moment. He’s so calm on the ball and then off the ball, it’s so hard to get past him. He’s strong, he’s quick, he has basically everything. He just needs to focus every single game, and I think then he can be the best in the world in his position.”

These comments underline the respect Saliba commands within the Arsenal squad, not only for his footballing ability but also for his character and professionalism.

Saliba’s Influence on Arsenal

Saliba’s composure, physical strength, and reading of the game have made him one of the most reliable defenders in England. His performances provide reassurance to the team and allow Arsenal to build confidently from the back. For supporters and teammates alike, it is difficult to view him as anything other than sensational since his arrival at the Emirates.

As Arsenal continue to aim for domestic and European success, Saliba’s consistency and leadership at the back will remain vital. If he maintains his current trajectory, he could soon establish himself as not only one of the best defenders in the Premier League but also the best in world football.

