Leandro Trossard expects to remain an Arsenal player next season

Leandro Trossard is expected to remain at Arsenal despite continued speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgian forward’s current contract expires at the end of next season, and there has been uncertainty regarding his long-term future at the club for several months. Earlier in the campaign, several teams were reportedly interested in signing him, but Arsenal instead chose to improve the terms of his agreement rather than allow him to leave.

Trossard Focused on Staying at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Premier League title success this season could lead to changes within the squad as the club prepares for the future, and some players may be affected by those developments.

Despite that possibility, Trossard remains confident that he will continue as an Arsenal player next season, even if the club does not immediately offer him a contract extension before the current deal enters its final year.

The forward played an important role in Arsenal’s successful campaign and contributed valuable performances throughout the season as the club ended its long wait for another league title.

Belgian Forward Confident About Future

Trossard has dismissed suggestions that he is considering a move elsewhere and appears focused on continuing his career in north London while preparing for upcoming international commitments.

As reported by Metro Sports, Trossard said:

‘At the moment, yes.

‘I still have one year on my contract, and hopefully, first we win the Champions League.

‘Then I think next season can be another very nice season.’

His comments suggest he remains committed to Arsenal and optimistic about what the team can achieve moving forward after their recent domestic success.

Given his importance to the squad and his consistent contributions, Arsenal may eventually decide to reward him with a new contract if he continues to perform strongly during the next campaign.