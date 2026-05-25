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Leandro Trossard expects to remain an Arsenal player next season

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard is expected to remain at Arsenal despite continued speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgian forward’s current contract expires at the end of next season, and there has been uncertainty regarding his long-term future at the club for several months. Earlier in the campaign, several teams were reportedly interested in signing him, but Arsenal instead chose to improve the terms of his agreement rather than allow him to leave.

Trossard Focused on Staying at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Premier League title success this season could lead to changes within the squad as the club prepares for the future, and some players may be affected by those developments.

Despite that possibility, Trossard remains confident that he will continue as an Arsenal player next season, even if the club does not immediately offer him a contract extension before the current deal enters its final year.

The forward played an important role in Arsenal’s successful campaign and contributed valuable performances throughout the season as the club ended its long wait for another league title.

Belgian Forward Confident About Future

Trossard has dismissed suggestions that he is considering a move elsewhere and appears focused on continuing his career in north London while preparing for upcoming international commitments.

As reported by Metro Sports, Trossard said:

‘At the moment, yes.

‘I still have one year on my contract, and hopefully, first we win the Champions League.

‘Then I think next season can be another very nice season.’

His comments suggest he remains committed to Arsenal and optimistic about what the team can achieve moving forward after their recent domestic success.

Given his importance to the squad and his consistent contributions, Arsenal may eventually decide to reward him with a new contract if he continues to perform strongly during the next campaign.

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  1. I have been one of the players saying we should maybe let him go and keep Martinelli due to the fact that he is much younger.

    I am changing my mind a bit though, he has been such a special player for us, not just in the run in. but he whole season.

    Possibly extend his contract by an extra year, if he would be happy with that.

    Reply

      1. Kia, yesterday was truly a glorious day to be long remembered. Cheers to CP for being as far as I could tell a most gracious and accommodating host ground and the guard of honour.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. I won’t have a problem with Leo staying, his form now and start of season has given us much needed cutting edge – his defensive contribution at Hammers was as stand out as his goal. Massive influence on that game. Either way, Arsenal will spend big on the left wing – all the TV pundits seem to think Gordon is off to Germany, I’m 99% sure he is joining us. Let’s see who’s right, Merson or me. Leo in squad and bench would be pushing whatever big money LW comes in.
    Martinelli and Nwaneri look likely to leave imo. It’s to do with pure profit and down pecking order. Nelli seems like not breaking into level of where Ars wish to go, but just next level down from Prem, like Italian League he could really make a name for himself.
    If White was given choice to stay as number 2 to Timber would he want that? A lot of contract money can be from starts, he could be first choice somewhere like Everton.

    Reply

  3. He’s one of our best finishers and I believe very valuable especially coming off the bench
    I’d be proud to have him stay

    Reply

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