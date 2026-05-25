Leandro Trossard expects to remain an Arsenal player next season

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I have been one of the players saying we should maybe let him go and keep Martinelli due to the fact that he is much younger.
I am changing my mind a bit though, he has been such a special player for us, not just in the run in. but he whole season.
Possibly extend his contract by an extra year, if he would be happy with that.
*I have been one of the fans, not players.
The mistake due to all the celebrating I did yesterday… Brain is a bit jaded today!
Kia, yesterday was truly a glorious day to be long remembered. Cheers to CP for being as far as I could tell a most gracious and accommodating host ground and the guard of honour.
I won’t have a problem with Leo staying, his form now and start of season has given us much needed cutting edge – his defensive contribution at Hammers was as stand out as his goal. Massive influence on that game. Either way, Arsenal will spend big on the left wing – all the TV pundits seem to think Gordon is off to Germany, I’m 99% sure he is joining us. Let’s see who’s right, Merson or me. Leo in squad and bench would be pushing whatever big money LW comes in.
Martinelli and Nwaneri look likely to leave imo. It’s to do with pure profit and down pecking order. Nelli seems like not breaking into level of where Ars wish to go, but just next level down from Prem, like Italian League he could really make a name for himself.
If White was given choice to stay as number 2 to Timber would he want that? A lot of contract money can be from starts, he could be first choice somewhere like Everton.
He’s one of our best finishers and I believe very valuable especially coming off the bench
I’d be proud to have him stay