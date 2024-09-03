Leandro Trossard has told Arsenal what he thinks about his future at the club

Arsenal had to reject a surprise bid from Al-Ittihad for Leandro Trossard after the Saudi side launched a late offer for the attacker.

The European transfer window had already closed, but the Saudis still had a few more days to conduct business and were keen to add Trossard to their squad.

Arsenal found it odd that the Saudis expressed interest when they could not replace the Belgian and therefore turned down the offer.

However, it also seems unlikely that Leandro Trossard would have wanted to make the move anyway.

Although the Belgian has been struggling to start games at the Emirates, he has been an important player for Arsenal, even as a substitute.

He often scores when he gets on the pitch, but as a player of his calibre, he will be looking to secure more starts at the Emirates.

This is why the Saudis thought they had a chance, but the attacker had already stated that he was ready to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates.

Star Sports quotes him saying:

“I know the competition in the team and it pushes everyone to go onto the next level and as I said before, I’m very happy to have an impact and help the team.”

Trossard is one of the best substitutes in the entire Premier League, and whenever he steps on the pitch from the bench, it seems like he can help Arsenal get a good result.

