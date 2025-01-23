Leandro Trossard reached an Arsenal milestone against Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal are almost certainly going to finish in the UCL top eight after their most recent win over Dinamo Zagreb. Arsenal’s fifth win of the UCL campaign sees them currently in third place with a total of 16 points from seven matches. In the game itself, goals either side of the break from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard were enough to dispatch the Croatian giants comfortably. There were outstanding performances from a few players, and Gabriel Martinelli was among them. Had Leandro Trossard started the game, he too might have been among the top performers; however, he did not. Despite that, the game was likely a memorable one for the Belgian international as it was a special milestone in his Arsenal career.

Trossard’s second-half appearance marked his 100th in an Arsenal shirt since his £27m move from Brighton exactly two years ago. Despite not winning a trophy yet, his Arsenal career has been relatively successful, as reflected in the statistics. Over his time at the club, he has contributed 40 goals, comprising 23 goals and 17 assists.

He has faced criticism this season due to his failure to reach the heights of the previous campaign. For this reason, some have even called for Arsenal to part ways with the Belgian after just two years at the club. This idea is not entirely far-fetched, especially when considering his age.

For the remainder of the campaign, however, Trossard will be hoping for a stronger second half of the season, as he plays not only for Arsenal’s success but also for a new contract.

What do you think? Should Arsenal move Trossard on in the summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

BENJAMIN KENNETH