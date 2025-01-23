Leandro Trossard reached an Arsenal milestone against Dinamo Zagreb

Arsenal are almost certainly going to finish in the UCL top eight after their most recent win over Dinamo Zagreb. Arsenal’s fifth win of the UCL campaign sees them currently in third place with a total of 16 points from seven matches. In the game itself, goals either side of the break from Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard were enough to dispatch the Croatian giants comfortably. There were outstanding performances from a few players, and Gabriel Martinelli was among them. Had Leandro Trossard started the game, he too might have been among the top performers; however, he did not. Despite that, the game was likely a memorable one for the Belgian international as it was a special milestone in his Arsenal career.
Trossard’s second-half appearance marked his 100th in an Arsenal shirt since his £27m move from Brighton exactly two years ago. Despite not winning a trophy yet, his Arsenal career has been relatively successful, as reflected in the statistics. Over his time at the club, he has contributed 40 goals, comprising 23 goals and 17 assists.
He has faced criticism this season due to his failure to reach the heights of the previous campaign. For this reason, some have even called for Arsenal to part ways with the Belgian after just two years at the club. This idea is not entirely far-fetched, especially when considering his age.
For the remainder of the campaign, however, Trossard will be hoping for a stronger second half of the season, as he plays not only for Arsenal’s success but also for a new contract.
What do you think? Should Arsenal move Trossard on in the summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
For comparison
Andrei Arshavin (105 games): 31 goals and 20 assists
Leandro Trossard (100 games): 23 goals and 17 assists.
Not too bad. Needs to be a bit more consistent though. You get the feeling that his potential is much higher.
Congratulations to him!
Great. Stay and last three games three assist and one goal.