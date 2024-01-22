Leandro Trossard reflects on his first year at the Emirates

Leandro Trossard has become a key player for Arsenal since joining the club, and the Belgian recently marked a year at the Emirates.

Arsenal signed him after losing Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in the last January transfer window.

Trossard had been a pivotal player at Brighton and one of the most productive attackers in England, although he was not Arsenal’s initial target.

However, he has outperformed Mudryk in London thus far and was on the scoresheet as Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace yesterday.

Trossard is now one of Arsenal’s most important players, and he spoke about his year at the Emirates.

He tells Arsenal’s Media:

“It’s been a great year for me and it’s obviously nice to be on the scoresheet. It was a nice one for me – that’s my game, I suppose. I always try to be as composed as possible in the box, and today it helped me to get that goal.

“It’s been a great year for me – everything I could wish for! Obviously, at the end of last season, the perfect way to end it would have been to win the league, but in general, it’s been great for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a good signing for us, and we feel we dodged a bullet by signing him over Mudryk.

The Ukrainian is struggling at Chelsea, while Trossard has helped us remain competitive inside the top four.

There is so much more football to play this term, but his performances have shown us that he is a player that we can trust.

