Leandro Trossard rewarded for fine December form

Leandro Trossard has enjoyed an outstanding season with Arsenal, and the Belgian’s performances have now been recognised with the Arsenal Player of the Month award for December. His consistency and impact have made him one of the most reliable attacking options available to the manager during a crucial period of the campaign.

At the start of the season, there were widespread expectations that Trossard might struggle for regular playing time. Arsenal had strengthened their attacking options significantly, and the arrival of several exciting forwards suggested increased competition for places. With the club determined to challenge seriously for trophies, it appeared likely that the new signings would be prioritised, potentially limiting Trossard’s opportunities.

Trossard earns his place

Contrary to those early assumptions, Trossard has forced his way into the team through form and application. He has won the competition for a starting role ahead of several other attackers and has become a consistent selection for Arsenal this term. His versatility and intelligence in the final third have allowed him to contribute effectively across multiple attacking roles.

The Belgian is now proving to be a key component of a side that could secure more than one trophy before the season concludes. His performances have been marked not only by goals and assists but also by his overall contribution to the team’s attacking structure and work rate off the ball. This reliability has made him an important figure within a squad that values balance and cohesion.

Recognition for December performances

The entirety of 2025 has been a strong period for Trossard, and his form in December stood out in particular. During that month, he scored twice and registered an assist, while also delivering consistently high-level performances in Arsenal colours. His influence during these fixtures played a significant role in maintaining the team’s momentum.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Trossard has now been voted Player of the Month for December. He finished ahead of Declan Rice, who has also been in excellent form in recent weeks and would have been a worthy recipient of the award. Nevertheless, the recognition reflects how highly Trossard’s contributions have been valued by those associated with the club.

This accolade underlines Trossard’s importance to Arsenal and highlights how he has exceeded expectations in a season that promised intense competition for places.