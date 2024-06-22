Leandro Trossard’s father defends his poor Euro 2024 showing

Leandro Trossard is among the Arsenal stars facing criticism for their performances at Euro 2024.

The Belgian ended last season in fine form for Arsenal as the Gunners nearly won the Premier League.

However, Belgium started their Euro 2024 campaign with a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia, leading to widespread criticism of their players.

Belgium’s squad includes top club-level talents like Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne, making the result of their first game particularly surprising.

All their stars have faced criticism at home for failing to meet expectations, with Trossard also under fire.

Trossard was one of Arsenal’s standout players in the title run-in, scoring important goals when he played ahead of Gabriel Martinelli, which contributed to his selection for the national team.

Despite this, Trossard’s father believes that his son and the other stars are being unfairly targeted.

Trossard senior told Voetbal Primeur:

“I don’t think Tedesco is a good trainer for Belgium. Although he doesn’t have the stubbornness of Roberto Martínez.

“Leandro gets criticized, but he was moved from one position to another. That way you don’t get a line in your game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is a key player for Belgium, and we can understand that because of the key role he plays for us.

However, international football is different, and he has different teammates with whom to work.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…