‘Leaving the club this summer’ – Confirmed Arsenal target on the move with replacement lined up

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sassuolo are eyeing a deal to sign Marko Grujic from Liverpool this summer, with confirmed Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli leaving the club.

The Neroverdi are resigned to losing their midfielder this summer, with the Gunners and Juventus the two names most strongly linked with his signature.

Locatelli made himself a household name with some star performances at Euro 2020 on the back of a thoroughly impressive season in Italy, and an exit now looks certain, although his next club is yet to be arranged.

Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali previously admitted that while Juve were the only Serie A side to have registered an interest, it was actually Arsenal who were confirmed at the head of the queue thanks to their ‘concrete offer’ which had been tabled.

“Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli. We met last week with (Juventus sporting director Federico) Cherubini,” Carnevali said to Sky Italia(via MSN).

“There is interest from their side, we haven’t explored all the terms and evaluations, but we have an excellent relationship with Juventus, so we will continue these talks.”

Carnevali added: “It’s true that other clubs from abroad are interested, Arsenal are one of these and they are ahead of everyone else because they have made us an important proposal.

“Indeed up to now they are the only club which has presented a concrete offer.”

While Arsenal and Juve have both been confirmed as interested, Romano adds that Sassuolo are now preparing for life without the 23 year-old, and are eyeing Liverpool’s Grujic as his potential replacement.

Sassuolo have asked Liverpool for Marko Grujic as potential new signing to replace Locatelli who’s leaving the club this summer. 🔴 @DiMarzio #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Patrick