Lee Carsley delivers an update on Ben White’s England return

England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, has addressed one of the most frequently asked questions surrounding the national team since Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager.

The Three Lions boast some of the best talents in the world, but fans continue to call for Arsenal’s Ben White to be reintegrated into the squad.

White left the England camp during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, vowing not to play for the national team again as long as Southgate remained in charge.

Now that Southgate has left his role, Carsley has taken over as interim manager until a permanent successor is appointed.

In his first squad selection, Carsley made some intriguing choices, including several uncapped players in the latest England lineup.

Fans had expected him to also extend an invitation to White, who should be interested in playing for the national team again, but the gaffer says, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I’ve seen in some of the press reports that he was open to [returning], but it’s gone no further.

“So, as far as I’m aware, he wasn’t available for selection. Nothing’s changed in my two weeks of being here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White is one of England’s best players at the moment, and they are missing out on his quality as he does not play for them.

