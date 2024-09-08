Lee Carsley does not give Arsenal much hope over managing Saka and Rice minutes

Lee Carsley began his tenure as England manager yesterday, with the Three Lions securing a 2-0 victory over Ireland.

It was a promising start for the new manager, marking a positive first step in his bid to secure the role on a permanent basis.

The Three Lions boast several top players, with Arsenal contributing at least two regular starters to the squad.

The Gunners face a hectic schedule, with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka playing in every match when fit.

This makes the international break an ideal opportunity for these players to rest before club football resumes.

Given the depth of England’s talent, many Arsenal fans hoped that Carsley would rest Saka and Rice against Ireland.

However, despite introducing several new faces to his squad, Carsley kept both Saka and Rice on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

According to Football London, this suggests that the management of their playing time is unlikely to improve under the new manager.

Saka may be the most overused player in the England squad, and it seems this situation will persist for the foreseeable future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our most important players, and it would be great if we could manage his minutes on the international stage.

However, we cannot dictate to the national team manager; we just have to pray that he stays fit.

