Lee Carsley insists that Ben White is on a self-imposed exile

Lee Carsley has once again addressed the question of Ben White’s future with England amid ongoing speculation about a potential return for the Arsenal defender.

White has not featured for England since 2022, when he left the squad during the World Cup in Qatar. At that time, he had requested not to be contacted by the England team while Gareth Southgate was in charge.

Many fans speculated that White might return to the squad once Southgate was no longer the manager. However, when Carsley named his first squad as England’s interim manager, White was not included, leading to questions about his omission.

After England’s most recent match in this international window, Carsley was once again asked about White’s potential return. He reiterated that it was White’s decision to make himself unavailable for selection.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I’ve not planned to talk to Ben White.

‘We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that’s eligible to play for England is in with a chance. As far as I’m aware, he has asked to be not contacted.’

White seems happy to be out of the England picture for now, and the defender’s omission from international football is a major positive for us.

