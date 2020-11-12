Lee Dixon delivers three cutting words to Nicolas Pepe

Lee Dixon has responded to Nicolas Pepe after the Ivorian admitted that he was frustrated at the limited playing time that he was getting at Arsenal.

The winger was Arsenal’s most expensive signing in the summer of 2019 after he impressed for the French side, Lille in the previous campaign.

The attacker struggled in his first season at Arsenal and the arrival of Mikel Arteta hasn’t helped him.

Arteta has improved several players at the club and Pepe has shown little improvement under the Spaniard.

Arteta is looking to get the club in a position to achieve quick success and he has axed Pepe from his starting XI for league games.

The Gunners signed Willian from Chelsea for free in the last transfer window and the Brazilian has been the preferred starter in Arsenal’s league games this season.

Pepe voiced his frustration at not playing enough games at the Emirates this season after he went away with the Ivorian national team.

Sky Sports posted the interview on their Twitter page and Dixon responded simply: “Play better then”

Pepe has been criticised for his performances, but he has scored twice and provided two assists in the Europa League this season.