Lee Dixon expresses doubt over Arsenal’s summer transfer business

Lee Dixon does not believe that Arsenal has the money to back Mikel Arteta.

The next transfer window will be an important one for Arsenal, however, early indications show that it will probably also be a turbulent one for the Gunners.

Lee Dixon has become the latest pundit who isn’t positive about Arsenal’s chance of spending as much as they need to in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta took over a team that was gradually heading towards relegation at the end of last year and he has stabilised them.

Now is the time for the club to begin making improvements and the next transfer window would be an important one for the team.

Arteta had a low-key January transfer window with just two defenders joining on loan for the rest of the season, Arsenal has plans to make more signings next summer, but Lee Dixon isn’t confident that it will happen.

He admits that the team has become better under Arteta, however, he doesn’t think that the Spaniard will be backed to eliminate the inadequacies in his current team.

According to Express Sports, Dixon told the Handbrake Off Podcast:

“It’s about [implementing] a structure, a discipline, those traditions and values that playing for the Arsenal is all about.

“I think Arteta gets all of that, I believe in what he is doing since he’s been at the club, we’re seeing some of that come back in the team and in training.

“Over a period of the next 18 months or so I believe those values will be reinforced.

“The difficult bit next is the recruitment, the team is blatantly not good enough in lots of departments.

“That’s [on] Arteta putting his requests over to the executive committee and then the board, and getting the players that he wants.

“Is the money available to do that? I would suggest not. That’s why it’s such a big job for him because we’re all looking at him going ‘who are you going to sign?”