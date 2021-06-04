Lee Dixon leads tribute as former Arsenal star dies

Lee Dixon has led the tributes for former Arsenal star Alan Miller who has passed away at the age of 51.

The former goalkeeper played less than 10 league games for the Gunners, but he joined the club as a schoolboy in the early 80s and signed professional forms around 1988.

He made his debut for the Gunners in a game against Leeds United off the subs bench and that made him the first Arsenal goalie to come off the bench to play for the club, according to the Daily Mail.

He was part of the Arsenal squad that won the Cup double in 1993 and spent a majority of his Arsenal time out on loan at the likes of Plymouth Argyle, West Brom and Birmingham City.

He would go on to play for Boro, West Brom and Blackburn before retiring in 2003.

The report didn’t discuss his cause of death, but he has received tributes from former players including Arsenal’s Dixon, who tweeted:

‘Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away.

‘He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend.’

West Brom also tweeted: ‘We are desperately saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Alan Miller. Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this terribly sad time.’