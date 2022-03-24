Lee Dixon picks his Arsenal player of the season – not a real big surprise from him

Former Arsenal star, Lee Dixon has named Ben White as Arsenal’s player of the season so far for how he has improved the Gunners’ defence.

The defender joined them for £50m from Brighton in the summer after just one full season in the English top-flight with the Seagulls, and not everyone thought he was worth that price.

He has since improved the leaky defence that he found at the Emirates and has formed a fruitful partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the club, making it one of the hardest to score against.

Aaron Ramsdale also joined the club in the summer and has been in impressive form. You could name the England international as the best player the club signed in the summer, but Dixon believes White has made the most impact.

He said on the Seaman Says Podcast: ‘I’m a big Ramsdale fan, but I’ll probably go Ben White.

‘You’re always going to get a left-field answer from me because I’d always go “What did the team need when he came in? How big a price tag did he come in for?”

‘The pressure of everyone going, “We’ve paid too much for him”, in a position we were desperate to form a relationship with another player. I think he’s come in and everyone is now talking about him again for England.

‘His season, for the pressure he was under, was huge and he has – not on his own but with the three or four around him – steadied the ship at the back.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been going about his business quietly while most of us focus on the incredible saves that Ramsdale keeps making in goal.

However, if he doesn’t have the best defenders in front of him to shield him, he would struggle to make some of the saves he makes. White is still just 24 and will keep getting better.