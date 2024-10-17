Lee Dixon recommends a new England star to Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon has recommended an England international for the Gunners to consider signing.

Mikel Arteta’s side is always on the lookout for top talent, but they are selective about who meets their standards.

One player who could catch their attention is Lille’s Angel Gomes, and Dixon believes the young midfielder would be a good fit for Arsenal.

Gomes, who was developed at Manchester United, left the club in 2021 to join Lille, where he has continued to make significant progress.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Gomes will become a free agent, which has sparked interest in his signature.

Dixon is urging Arsenal to seize the opportunity and give the Lille star a chance.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I think Angel Gomes would fit in at Arsenal superbly.

‘His qualities are clear to see, he’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice.

‘He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gomes has been one of the finest English midfielders around for some seasons, and he looks set to join a top club when his Lille deal expires.

If he is good enough for us, then we need to reach an agreement with his entourage by January as soon as possible.

