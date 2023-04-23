Lee Dixon still has faith that Arsenal can win the title

Arsenal Are Capable, Says Lee Dixon Of Arsenal Ahead Of The PL “Final” by Sam

Arsenal have had to settle for draw after draw after draw over the last three match days, resulting in a total of six points dropped. It is difficult to persuade Premier League fans that Arsenal will hold the lead in the race for the title.

Man City are the title favourites, and Arsenal can only hope that the defending champions slip up. Fortunately, Arsenal has a chance to force them to drop points when the two teams meet at the Etihad Stadium midweek. After failing to overcome an average Liverpool, a struggling West Ham, and a bottom-of-the-table Southampton, one would wonder if Arsenal can beat Manchester City, whom they haven’t beaten at the Etihad since 2015.

Lee Dixon feels Arsenal, who are now not favourites for the league title, can yet regain their mojo and beat City to put themselves in an excellent position to win the league “You’ve got to play everyone twice. They had an easier run earlier in the season, and this is the tough bit now. This is how you win a title.

“Man City are obviously favourites now, but Arsenal have still got that game at the Etihad, and this team are capable of beating Man City; we know that. You would expect City to have a bit too much for them, but we’ll see,” said the ex-gunner on PL productions.

Winning the Premier League title is not easy; it is tricky and difficult, but it is not for those who give up quickly; it is for those who never say never. The game against Southampton did not go as planned, but how spirited Arsenal made that comeback to get the draw when they were losing 3-1 in the 80th minute, only shows how determined Arteta’s boys are, why they aren’t giving up, and that they are clearly not bottlers.

