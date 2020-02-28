Lee Dixon has been left unimpressed by Shkodran Mustafi’s latest show of confidence after the defender dyed his hair.

Mustafi has been a divisive figure for Arsenal since he joined them from Valencia in 2016. For much of his Arsenal career, he has been considered not good enough by Arsenal fans and he is always one mistake away from incurring the wrath of the Emirates’ faithful.

He has, however, won the confidence of Mikel Arteta who has fielded him in Arsenal’s last few league games.

As a show of his new found form, Mustafi dyed his hair ahead of Arsenal’s league game against Everton, coincidently, Arsenal couldn’t keep a clean sheet in that game neither did they keep one in their next game against Olympiacos.

Dixon believes that Mustafi dying his hair is a show of confidence that is premature and urged him to focus more on being consistent as a defender.

He said via Teamtalk: “[Mustafi] seriously needs to have a word with himself and pipe down a little bit,”

“Bang me 25 appearances out and 15 clean sheets then he can do what he likes with his hair and his sunglasses. Just sit back down for a bit and carry on churning the results out.”

Mustafi seems to have cemented his spot as the team’s first-choice defensive partner, however, Arteta may want to test Pablo Mari in their FA Cup game against Portsmouth. Whether that will be with Mustafi, Sokratis or Luiz, remains to be seen.

I got to say, that I reckon Dixon is being a bit petty here.