Lee Sharpe tips struggling Arsenal star to turn his season around

Raheem Sterling’s loan spell at Arsenal is clearly not going according to plan for him or the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta was confident that the Chelsea star could make a significant impact on his squad and even sent Reiss Nelson out on loan to accommodate the Englishman. Sterling has had a solid career and was expected to add depth and quality to the Arsenal attack when he arrived in the summer.

However, since his arrival, the winger has failed to meet expectations and has only reinforced why Chelsea was willing to let him leave for North London. Sterling now seems a shadow of the player he once was, and it’s becoming clear that he cannot contribute meaningfully to Arsenal’s success.

Despite this, there were no moves to cut his loan short in January, and he remains part of Arteta’s squad. Sterling continues to try and regain his best form, but so far, he hasn’t made the most of the opportunities provided to him.

As the season enters its crucial stages, former footballer Lee Sharpe has suggested that Sterling could improve. He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I’m not sure why he’s not getting picked, maybe it’s something Arteta has seen in training or something else. It’s a shame to see because we know he is capable of producing on the pitch, it’s just a matter of getting that out of him.

‘Arsenal could really do with his help on the right-wing too, considering they’re missing their star man for what looks to be at least another month, so I don’t think this is the last we’ve heard from him this season.’

Despite Sharpe’s optimism, Sterling is no longer the same player he was at Liverpool and Manchester City. It’s hard to ignore the growing sense that the club might be wasting valuable time trying to get him back to his former level.