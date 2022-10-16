Leeds boss praises Arteta and says it is a “monumental task” to beat Arsenal

So, it is time for Leeds United to try their luck at beating Arsenal after both Tottenham and Liverpool were despatched by the Gunners over the last two weekends.

On paper this game should be reasonably easy as the Whites have failed to win in any of their last 5 games in the League, but conversely they are unbeaten at Elland Road, with draws against Villa and Everton in their most recent matches.

But today they come up against Mikel Arteta’s winning machine, and the Leeds boss Jesse marsch knows how difficult it will be to get anything from Arteta today. Speaking to Sky Sports, Marsch said: “He’s the most underrated manager in the league. What an incredible job. The team is complex, stable, exciting to watch… amazing job. It’s taken time obviously and he took some heat at the start.

“But they’re seeing the fruits of their labour now. We are confident at Elland Road that we can play how we want but Arsenal are very good. We know we have to be at our best against such an opponent.”

When asked if he thought Arsenal can win the title, Marsch added: “You would have to say yes. They look very strong and have played against good opponents. We know they’re a good team with quality. I like it when they improve and grow together. That’s happened there too.”

“The combination of the way they play and the clarity of their roles along with individual quality makes them very difficult to deal with. The front three are incredibly dangerous one vs one.

“Top of the league in take-downs and one vs one success. Look at their goals and assists. It’s a monumental task for us but we need to be clear on our tactics and find the players that can execute at the highest level with discipline and confidence.”

So, Marsch is certainly acting like Leeds are the underdogs, but much prefer it when we are told that Arsenal will struggle. Our biggest enemy is complacency today.

We go in with all guns blazing as usual and prove that Jesse Marsch is absolutely right to be worried….

Watch Arteta's pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds.



