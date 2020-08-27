Leeds closing on ‘two for one’ deal including Arsenal star

Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Freiburg’s Robin Koch and Arsenal’s Rob Holding, for the combined fee that Brighton were demanding for Ben White.

The Peacocks were keen on landing last season’s loanee White on a permanent deal, but they have been unable to strike a deal with the Seagulls, but are now turning to alternative targets.

In the know Leeds pundit Noel Whelan has insisted that his club will not be forced to pay over the odds for their targets, and are now set to pursue a double deal for the same sort of fee demanded for White.

He told the FootballInsider: “We cannot be held to ransom over Ben White.

“We need two centre-halves, not just the one. We cannot play with just Ben White and Liam Cooper throughout the season, we need to have options. Leeds do not have a great deal of options when it comes to strikers and centre-halves. We need many options down the spine of the side.

“If we get Koch for £20million and Holding for £15million that is the equivalent of Ben White. You get two for the price of one there. Two very good players as well.

“If he had a terrible season last year Brighton would have sold him for £15million. He has only had one good season in the Championship, I am sure he will be an excellent player but he is unproven at Premier League level.

“Leeds cannot be held to ransom, they just can’t. Not when we need more than one centre-half and we need to look at the bigger picture.”

Holding has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, with Pablo Mari and William Saliba already gearing up for the new season, while Gabriel Magalhaes is also expected to be announced as joining in the coming days.

Rob’s Arsenal career has suffered at the hands of injury, and will leave with his head held high, and at that price should prove to be a bargain buy for Leeds.

Will Holding have any regrets on his time with the club?

Patrick