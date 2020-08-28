Leeds complete the signing of former Arsenal teenager, good deal or not?

Arsenal has sold 18-year-old hotshot, Sam Greenwood, to Leeds United after he decided to leave the club, reports the Sun.

Greenwood had been one of the best players in the club’s youth team and he will be a big miss.

The striker joined the Gunners from his hometown club, Sunderland, and he has been progressing well at the club.

He scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in his first campaign at the club for the Under 18s and followed that up with six goals in 22 games for the Under 18s and Under 23s last season.

His path to the first team is firmly blocked by the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah before talking about top stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

He feels that he will be better off trying to get into the first team of Leeds United than at the Emirates and he asked the Gunners to allow him to leave.

The Whites were able to reach an agreement with their English counterparts for an undisclosed fee believed to be £3 million.

Mikel Arteta has given chances to youngsters, but Greenwood needed to wait for his time.

He has linked up with Leeds reserve side and Arsenal fans will hope that he doesn’t become a star like Serge Gnabry in the future and make letting him go look foolish.