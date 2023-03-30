Leeds facing multiple fitness problems ahead of Arsenal match

Leeds is facing a serious injury crisis that could see some of their key players miss their match against Arsenal this weekend.

Both clubs meet as football resumes following the international break and the Whites will want to put a dent in Arsenal’s title charge.

Leeds is battling for their Premier League safety and they know they have to win as many points as possible to survive the drop this season.

Arsenal wants to maintain the 8 points gap they currently have over Manchester City and will be eyeing a good win in the game.

They have been handed a boost as the Daily Mail reports Leeds is set to be without Tyler Adams, Max Wober and Willy Gnonto for the match.

Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra are also doubts for the game, even though they have returned to training.

Just Arsenal Opinion

All we need is wins and more wins for the rest of this season and this news should delight us because a weakened Leeds side would be easier to beat.

However, we cannot allow that to deceive us about the Whites and our players must be very respectful of their opponents in the fixture.

If we underestimate the team they put out, we could end the fixture dropping valuable points.

