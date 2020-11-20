Leeds match tipped to be a big test for Arsenal’s squad

Arsenal’s return to Premier League action couldn’t be harder than facing a relentless Leeds United side this weekend.

The Gunners have seen their key men rack up minutes in the international window while others will not be involved because of other issues like Covid-19 and injuries.

This season is the campaign that Arsenal wants to make a return to the top four and matches like this are the games that they have to win.

Even though he will have players that have been exhausted back for the league game, Mikel Arteta’s team will have to find a way to win this game as a response to their 3-0 home loss just before the international break.

Standard Sports’ Simon Collings was giving his opinion about the game and he highlighted the points that have been talked about above before adding that the game would be the true test of what Arsenal’s squad is made up of.

An Excerpt reads: “So what better way for Arsenal to ease themselves back in then with a trip to Leeds, a side renowned for their relentless pressing and all-action style. Sunday will be a true test of Mikel Arteta’s squad depth.”