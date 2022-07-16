Leeds United are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal this summer, with the winger having failed for game time in north London.

The Gunners have seen the uprise of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in recent seasons, with Pepe the biggest loser of those keen to feature.

He is now believed to be on the lookout for a move away after losing a regular place in the first-team, and Arsenal now seem ready to give up on what was their club record signing just three summer’s ago.

While we were in the hunt for Raphinha’s signature, he now seems set to join Barcelona after an agreement was made between the clubs, and they are now on the lookout for a replacement.

We will likely be keen to take up an offer from the Yorkshire club, with interest in Pepe’s signature seemingly a little low at present, although it remains to be seen if the player would be open to such a move. TeamTalk cites Diario de Sevilla in claiming their interest in our winger however, and I think the move could work out.

I still feel like Pepe will come god wherever he ends up, but he is never going to meet his potential at the Emirates, and now is most certainly the best time for both us and him for a transfer.

Do any of you still believe Pepe could have a future at Arsenal?

Patrick