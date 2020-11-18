Leeds receive a big boost ahead of Arsenal match

Leeds United have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League game against Arsenal this weekend.

The Whites will take on Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to continue their start to life back in the English top flight.

They have had an inconsistent start to this campaign, but their season isn’t so bad when compared to that of Arsenal who have also been in inconsistent form so far.

Ahead of their match this weekend, it has now been revealed that Rodrigo Moreno will be available to play after a period of self-isolation.

The Spain international was forced to self-isolate after he came in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has missed the last round of league game as well as this international window because of the isolation.

His return has been hailed by Kevin Campbell who was speaking with Football Insider.

The former Premier League ace claimed that the striker is a top player for their team and his return to training will be a welcome boost to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He said: “We know of his quality but we also know that he is new. He is a fantastic addition for Leeds and it has a huge boost to have him back.”