Leeds receive an injury blow ahead of Arsenal match

Arsenal will face Leeds United this weekend when club football returns after the international break.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in their last league game, and they will be looking to get back to winning ways in this match.

Arsenal has now lost three of their last four league games, and they know that isn’t the form of a team that wants to play Champions League football.

The international break has given the players the chance to forget the last game, but they will return to face a very tough Leeds United.

The good news is that the Whites will be without one of their key players who has returned from the international break injured.

The Yorkshire Post claims that North Macedonian winger, Ezgjan Alioski has returned to Leeds with an injury.

He had been away with his national squad and he was part of the team that secured the country’s first qualification for the European championship next year by beating Georgia.

But he was suspended for their next international game against Cyprus, nevertheless, he will have not been fit to play as he returns to his club with a swollen hamstring.

This will come as a boost to Arsenal who now has one less player to worry about ahead of the game.