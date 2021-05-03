Leeds to rival Arsenal for £40m Premier League striker

Arsenal is facing competition from Leeds United for the signature of Tammy Abraham.

The England international has seen reduced playing time since Thomas Tuchel became Chelsea’s latest manager.

He is now set to depart Stamford Bridge next season.

The arrival of the likes of Timo Werner has made it harder for Abraham to start at Stamford Bridge, even though his goals helped them to secure a Champions League spot last season.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that West Ham and Leeds United are rivalling Arsenal for his signature.

The striker will reportedly be available for £40m. He could join Arsenal if they lose Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette has been in fine form this season, but he is entering the last year of his current deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal has to decide if they want to have two ageing strikers on their books from next season after they also gave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract at the start of this campaign.

If they cash in on Lacazette, Abraham might make the move to the Emirates.