Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners make title statement at Elland Road

Arsenal delivered a powerful reminder of their Premier League credentials with a commanding 4-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. After a brief wobble in recent league outings, with the worst being the home defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta’s side responded in the best possible way, controlling the contest from start to finish and reasserting themselves at the top of the table.
In a hostile away atmosphere and without Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out late, Arsenal showed maturity, patience and clinical edge. The scoreline reflected not just attacking quality but also authority in midfield and defensive concentration, as Leeds were largely kept at arm’s length throughout the afternoon.
Arsenal take control before the break
The Gunners started with intent, moving the ball sharply and pressing Leeds into mistakes. Their dominance was rewarded in the 27th minute when Martín Zubimendi opened the scoring, capitalising on sustained pressure to give Arsenal a deserved lead.
Arsenal continued to push and were handed a second goal just before half-time when Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow turned a dangerous delivery into his own net. It was a cruel blow for the hosts but entirely consistent with the flow of the game, as Arsenal went into the interval firmly in control and with a two-goal cushion.
Second-half dominance seals the points
Rather than sitting back, Arsenal maintained their intensity after the restart. Leeds struggled to gain any momentum, while Arsenal looked comfortable both in and out of possession.
The third goal arrived in the 69th minute when Viktor Gyökeres finished clinically to effectively end the contest. His movement and composure in front of goal added a cutting edge that Leeds simply could not cope with.
Gabriel Jesus completed the rout late on with a well-taken strike in the 86th minute, putting the gloss on an already impressive performance. By that point, Arsenal were seeing the game out with confidence, moving the ball with ease and silencing the home crowd.
This result not only ended Arsenal’s short winless run in the league but also restored a healthy gap at the top of the table. More importantly, it showcased the squad’s depth and resilience, offering a timely reminder that Arsenal remain firmly in control of their title challenge.
Was this Arsenal’s most complete away performance of the season, and does it feel like a turning point in the title race?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Michelle M
Great result gives us a healthy dose of confidence after the Utd game while putting massive pressure on City ahead of a game vs their bogey team. Chelsea currently losing 0-2 at home to West ham so they can’t even rest players for us.
Yes. Great away win
Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak
Great to see Gyokeres scoring again (as well as Jesus and Zubimendi
Tomorrow is one of those rare occasions I want Spurs to not lose lol
COYG
Good win after a sluggish first 20 mins
Havertz and Noni best players on the day
Onto the next .
I loved Gabriel Jesus goal.
Just the job after the disappointment of last week👍 Another OG, wouldn’t it be funny if we finished the season with OG as our top scorer 🤣 As Laura Kirk-Francis said “If you don’t want Arsenal winning the league, maybe stop scoring for us” 🤣
Watching the Chavs struggling against West Ham, I’m amazed how Garnacho scored twice against us (god knows how his second went in). Looking forward to Tuesday – I was successful in the ballot! 🥳 COYG
Clean sheet time breeds confidence throughout the team.Lets keep it going.The goal from Jesus demonstrates his ball skills in the midst of heavy traffic.Not many players could have created and scored from the position he was in when he received the ball.Lets hope he stays fit for the rest of the season.
Many detractors are very very young and have no idea or evidence of a winning arsenal side – I hope these detractors are destined to eat humble pie. Every game we get closer and closer to our dream. Once across the finish line, fingers crossed we become champion, greater success will follow.
Declan was working like a trojan and credit to Zubimendi who will of wanted to rectify his mistake against man united. Our back line was immense and our attack was full of vim. Leeds are were they are for a reason and we’re up top for a reason – they really had no answers to our superior quality.
^^ evidence / experience
Disagree
Many are older and been hurt so just ask some to be humble
Either way all Gooners are delighted tonight
A huge win
Elder gunners (fans, 55+) will have seen arsenal already win titles and experienced getting over the line, it includes me :). Thus I/we can sense it when we are closer to accomplishing the feat again. Energies from youngers (fanbase, media) often show disgruntled, lacking belief: I think its a result of having never enjoyed AFC title wins.
@Dan
My point isn’t that Seniors (in our fanbase) do not hurt at years of being winless rather I think not seeing (experiencing) success encourages a fickle, wobbly outlook among such fans? Hope it shines a light. Regardless I appreciate the difference in opinion – Great win… onward and upwards!
A massive win
Is there anything to be unhappy about?
Not for me
I keep telling fans, Arteta is a tactical genius, he drops his two creative players for physicality.
That single act, blew the Lilly White away
The lillywhites are spurs, Leeds are just the whites or Peacocks, if you know your history 😊
A well deserved win just as a I predicted before the game. I am keen to know what Mitov will say this time.
He’ll be as quite as the church’s dormouse David, or he’ll tell us all that’s the line up he wanted Mikel to select from the beginning of the season!! 😂
Great win. This was the kind of shoreline I expected after a terrible short slump.
Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak. We have the players to do it. They just have to set their minds right.