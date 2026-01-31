Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal: Gunners make title statement at Elland Road

Arsenal delivered a powerful reminder of their Premier League credentials with a commanding 4-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. After a brief wobble in recent league outings, with the worst being the home defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta’s side responded in the best possible way, controlling the contest from start to finish and reasserting themselves at the top of the table.

In a hostile away atmosphere and without Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out late, Arsenal showed maturity, patience and clinical edge. The scoreline reflected not just attacking quality but also authority in midfield and defensive concentration, as Leeds were largely kept at arm’s length throughout the afternoon.

Arsenal take control before the break

The Gunners started with intent, moving the ball sharply and pressing Leeds into mistakes. Their dominance was rewarded in the 27th minute when Martín Zubimendi opened the scoring, capitalising on sustained pressure to give Arsenal a deserved lead.

Arsenal continued to push and were handed a second goal just before half-time when Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow turned a dangerous delivery into his own net. It was a cruel blow for the hosts but entirely consistent with the flow of the game, as Arsenal went into the interval firmly in control and with a two-goal cushion.

Second-half dominance seals the points

Rather than sitting back, Arsenal maintained their intensity after the restart. Leeds struggled to gain any momentum, while Arsenal looked comfortable both in and out of possession.

The third goal arrived in the 69th minute when Viktor Gyökeres finished clinically to effectively end the contest. His movement and composure in front of goal added a cutting edge that Leeds simply could not cope with.

Gabriel Jesus completed the rout late on with a well-taken strike in the 86th minute, putting the gloss on an already impressive performance. By that point, Arsenal were seeing the game out with confidence, moving the ball with ease and silencing the home crowd.

This result not only ended Arsenal’s short winless run in the league but also restored a healthy gap at the top of the table. More importantly, it showcased the squad’s depth and resilience, offering a timely reminder that Arsenal remain firmly in control of their title challenge.

Was this Arsenal’s most complete away performance of the season, and does it feel like a turning point in the title race?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Michelle M

