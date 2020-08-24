Leeds United and Manchester United to battle for Arsenal starlet

Leeds United have been linked with a move for another Arsenal player as they continue to strengthen their team ahead of their first season back.

The Whites have just gained promotion into the Premier League after a very long time out and they have made Rob Holding a transfer target (The Sun).

The England defender isn’t the only Arsenal player that they are targeting with a new report from a Telegraph Journalist claiming that Marcelo Bielsa’s side wants to sign Arsenal teenager, Sam Greenwood.

Mike McGrath claims that the 18-year-old is on the verge of completing a move to the Premier League new boys. He claims that the deal will start at 1.5 million pounds rising to 3 million pounds.

They are not the only team looking to sign him with Manchester United and AC Milan also reportedly watching him.

He Tweeted: “Deal for #LUFC Leeds to sign Sam Greenwood from #Arsenal starting at £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. They are leading race but others like him. #ManUtd and #ACMilan have watched him”

Arsenal has shown that they will give chances to any youngster that impresses, but they have failed to convince him to stay with them.