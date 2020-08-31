Leeds United drop out of the race for Arsenal man

Football Insider reports that Leeds United has ended its pursuit of Arsenal defender, Rob Holding.

The Englishman can leave the Emirates this season and he looks set to move to Newcastle on a season-long loan deal (SkySports).

The Magpies were not the only team that had made him a target this summer, with Premier League new boys, Leeds previously targeting a move for him.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen to improve on his options as he seeks to ensure his team doesn’t drop back down to the English second division at the end of this season.

The report states that The Whites wanted to sign Brighton’s Ben White, but the Seagulls turned down all their offers and told them that he isn’t for sale.

They then turned their attention to other targets, including Holding.

However, the report adds that they think Arsenal has set an asking price that is just too high for Holding and they have decided to abandon their pursuit of the former Bolton man.

Arsenal has signed defenders in the past two transfer window and they will not miss Holding should he leave.

The Gunners expect to complete the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in the coming days and that will strengthen them even further.