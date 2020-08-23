Leeds United linked with a move for Rob Holding

Rob Holding is one of the players who doen’t have a secure future at the Emirates while Mikel Arteta plans a summer rebuild and the Arsenal defender might just move to another Premier League side.

The former Bolton man has been an assured presence for much of the time that he has played for Arsenal, however injuries have troubled him for some time now. He emerged from his last injury layoff to star for Arsenal in the Premier League’s restart, but now that the transfer window is open anything can happen.

Arteta has to improve his Arsenal side in this transfer window, but money is tight and he will have to sell before he can buy, Holding might be sacrificed as at least one EPL team is interested. Mail Online claims that Leeds United are targeting a move for the Englishman in this transfer window.

The Whites have been busy trying to strengthen their team and to ensure that they stay longer than just one season in the Premier League. They have been forced to abandon their pursuit of Ben White from Brighton and they have now turned to alternatives. The report claims that alongside Robin Koch, Holding is one of their targets.

Arsenal must sell to contribute to our transfer kitty, and I’m sure Holding would be happy to go somewhere where he can play regularly. Why not Leeds?