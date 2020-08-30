Leeds United looking to make a move for unsettled Arsenal star

Emiliano Martinez might end up as a player of Leeds United this summer as the Premier League new boys continue to monitor his development.

The Argentinean finally got his chance to play for Arsenal this year and he didn’t disappoint.

In his short time in goal after Bernd Leno got injured, he has helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Leno is back to full fitness and reports claim that the German remains Arsenal’s number one goalie and the Gunners are prepared to listen to offers for Martinez.

Mail Online is claiming that Leeds United remain keen on the South American and Marcelo Bielsa is closely monitoring developments around his future.

The report claims that the Whites are looking to replace Kiko Casilla who has been underwhelming for them and Martinez is their target.

The Mail also claims that Arsenal is prepared to sell him this summer and the Gunners will listen to offers of around £20m for him.

Arteta faces a tough decision on which goalkeeper will man the post at the Emirates this season as both of the club’s keepers don’t want to be the second choice.

Fans are also divided about which goalie is the better one and it will be interesting to see who ends up as the number one this season.