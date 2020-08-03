Leeds United make enquiry about another Arsenal target

Leeds United have entered the race to sign Arsenal target, Emmanuel Dennis, according to Sun Sports.

Arsenal had been linked with a move for the Nigerian, who plays for Club Brugge, earlier in the year, as reported by the Mail.

The Gunners now know what sort of transfer budget they have after ending their season with a Europa League qualification and FA Cup, and they might return for him.

Leeds United have just been promoted to the Premier League after 16 years away from the English topflight.

They have been linked with a move for several top players in recent weeks and some of them have been Arsenal targets.

Apart from Dennis, they have been linked with a move for Jonathan David and Edinson Cavani, according to the Sun report.

The Yorkshire side will want to remain in the Premier League beyond next season and that will see them want some top players that are available.

Dennis had been in fine form for the Belgian side before their league season was curtailed.

He was touted as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looked to be on his way out.

However, the Gunners are now focused on convincing Aubameyang to stay, which might happen now that he has helped the club to win the FA Cup.