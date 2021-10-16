Leeds United now leading Arsenal in the race for Moroccan star

Arsenal looks set to miss out on Ajax full-back, Noussair Mazraoui even though he might come to the Premier League.

The Moroccan has been on the radar of the Gunners for some time now and he looked likely to join them at the end of this season.

The 23-year-old has entered the last year of his current deal at Ajax and looks set to leave.

He has hired super-agent, Mino Raiola, to help him find his next club, and that made Arsenal one club that hopes to sign him in the summer.

However, Football Insider reports that Leeds United is keen to sign him and they have their eyes firmly on a move for him.

The report says the Whites see him as the perfect replacement for Luke Ayling who isn’t getting any younger.

Arsenal has been impressed by the performance of Takehiro Tomiyasu since he moved to the Emirates.

However, they don’t have the best cover for him at the moment and could offload the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers to sign Mazraoui.

At 23, he has several more years to play the game and he could offer a lot of value to the Gunners.