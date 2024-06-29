Leeds United sets asking price for teenager wanted by Arsenal

Just Arsenal Opinion
Gray is a fine talent and it is no surprise that so many clubs want to add him to their squad.
We have a good system of promoting youngsters to our senior team faster than some of our rivals and that could make us convince him.
However, he might still need to remain at Leeds on loan for one or two more seasons because his development requires a lot of game time that he won’t get immediately at the Emirates.
