Leeds United sets asking price for teenager wanted by Arsenal

Arsenal is interested in signing Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, but they are not the only Premier League club eyeing him.

The Gunners are always on the lookout for top young talents to enhance their squad, and Gray was in outstanding form for Leeds last season. Despite Leeds United missing out on promotion to the Premier League, Gray stood out as one of the best players in the Championship. This impressive performance has caught the attention of Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta keen to work with the 18-year-old wonderkid. However, Arsenal faces competition from Tottenham and Chelsea, both of whom are also eager to secure Gray’s signature, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gray is a fine talent and it is no surprise that so many clubs want to add him to their squad.

We have a good system of promoting youngsters to our senior team faster than some of our rivals and that could make us convince him.

However, he might still need to remain at Leeds on loan for one or two more seasons because his development requires a lot of game time that he won’t get immediately at the Emirates.

