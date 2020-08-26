Report – Leeds United preparing to make a move for Arsenal man

Leeds United are targeting Arsenal’s Calum Chambers after missing out on signing Ben White from Brighton, according to Team Talk.

The Premier League new boys are on a spending spree as they look to strengthen their team and avoid heading back to the Championship.

They have just signed Rodrigo from Valencia in a club-record deal and they want to bolster their defence now, claims the Sun.

Chambers was one of the few players that Mikel Arteta trusted to start in his first few games as Arsenal’s manager.

However, the defender was unlucky and suffered a long-term injury early on in Arteta’s reign.

He has remained sideline and he has been told that he can leave the Emirates this summer.

This is because the Gunners have been on a spending spree this summer and they will have at least four new defenders that have joined them since Arteta became the club’s manager.

Chambers isn’t the only Arsenal defender that the Premier League new boys have been linked with this summer, Teamtalk further reports that the Whites also want Rob Holding.

Both players will be allowed to leave Arsenal in this transfer window if the Gunners get the right price. Chambers is reportedly available for £12m.