Leeds Utd v Arsenal Preview, Predicted team and my Score Prediction

Arsenal travel to Leeds today fully expected to keep up their incredible winning run, but these so-called “easy games” are the ones we have to be wary of getting complacent. The fact that Jesse Marsch’s team are yet to lose a game at Elland Road in front of the fanatical home fans should be enough to set the alarm bells ringing.

As Arteta said: “Now, the trick is how are we going to prepare for Leeds, mentally and physically. It’s going to be a battle – we know the way they play and how intense it is going to be and the crowd that they have, so it’s going to be a challenge. We have to be at our best again to win there.”

With Leeds having had a full week to prepare for this, while Arsenal faced a tricky game in Norway on Thursday night, so we can expect Arteta to try and put a fresh side out which will mean even more rotation.

Ramsale will be back in goal, although Turner played very well in midweek.

Our back four should revert to White, Gabriel, Saliba and Tomiyasu, as Tierney played the full 90 minutes on Thursday.

Centre Midfield will of course be Xhaka and Partey with the lack of top backup in those positions.

In front of them in the starting line-up will be the usual trio of Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli, although we can expect changes in the second half if we are comfortably in front.

Up front I still believe that Jesus will be playing after having a full weeks rest, despite Arteta’s mind games, but if I’m wrong then I’ll look forward to see Nketiah get his big chance against his old loan club.

So here is my predicted line-up to face Leeds…..

Ramsdale

White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu

Xhaka , Partey

Saka, Odegaard , Martinelli

Jesus

As for the current form, Arsenal are looking for their 7th straight win in all competitions, while Leeds haven’t won any of their last 5 matches, but obviously that Jesse Marsh’s team being unbeaten at home is a small worry…

Despite my misgivings, I am going to go for a high scoring game with Leeds getting a consolation goal…. 4-1 to the Arsenal.

What is your score prediction?

