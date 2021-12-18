Leeds v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for Elland Road clash

Arsenal have made the long trip north to take on Leeds in today’s Premier League outing, where we will be looking to build on our good form.
The Gunners come into the match on the back of consecutive wins, having beaten Southampton and West Ham without conceding, but must now overcome Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Much of the focus once again has been on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of course, after he was stripped from the captaincy before our latest victory over the Hammers, but he will be absent once again, and that shouldn’t pose as a distraction for our players.
Our rivals come into today’s match after a devastating performance in midweek, after Manchester City hit them for seven, but that sort of defeat usually sparks a revival. While they have shipped 10 goals in their last two in the division, at home they are unbeaten in their last five, and they will be hoping their fans will be able to help them to get a grip on today’s game.
Our away form has been far from ideal either, losing all three of our last on the road, but two of those were at Anfield and Old Trafford and shouldn’t be overthought of.
I fully expect a confident victory today, and am going for Alexandre Lacazette to score in his third game in a row as we go onto win 3-0.
What are your predictions going into today’s clash?
Patrick
I favour a three zero
With Martinelli as hero
I hope after our postive run and with Leeds having so many players out that we’ll convincingly win but any win will do, enjoy the game as I’ve a feeling covid will come our way at some point soon and either we’ll have to post pone or rhe league will halt.
Ot:
I’ve got to say this and no doubt its been debated elsewhere on JA but Aubameyang…….oh how I wish I knew what was going on here.
Firstly I have mixes feelings on the exile and stripping of rhe captaincy, I think its about time our soft underbelly approach and do what you want mindset is proven to not be tolerated but at the same time bearing in mind auba visited s sick family member, (a valid reason) and was a day late back if he’d done all the rifht things with like let Mikel know ASAP along with a good reason and an apology he may have got away with it.
I think for sometime mikel has had it in his mind that he wants to take away the captaincy especially when you consider enery gave it to him snd recently his attitude and body language has been poor.
I feel that if this is 100% true that there is much more to this, did he go to a party the night before and not follow covid rules? Did he stop over in another country? Dud he come back and test postive when there’s no way he could or should have?
I also thought maybe there is more to this and auba is actually being protected and the plan to take him out the firing line and relinquish the captaincy was a mutual decision. Maybe his mental health needs protecting but he didn’t want to share this with the world. Didn’t he lose a family member last year?
He’s certainly not looked himself and rhe usual smiling joking auba hasn’t been seen for ages.
There is much much more to this than him coming back late once, (obviously he did it before and missed the spurs game).
Such a shame as he’s one of my favourite players but he does have history back in his Dortmund days
What does everyone think, arteta too strict or spot on?
I do think he shouldn’t have been released and the club should have got his mother for him.
Oh dear such arrogance and misguided authority . Mystic Meg says it will start as a draw and will probably finish as a draw. Leeds United being without nine first team regulars will certainly fight the gunners all the way and you should beware the wounded adversary. Meg recommends that you polish up your crystal balls if you have any.
9 first team players missing for Leeds ,should be nothing but an easy win .
COYG
Are you serious 9
Yes 9 but still they try and play on.
This some teams being allowed to postpone and others not is a disgrace.
#spurs and MU