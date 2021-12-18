Leeds v Arsenal Build-up & Predicted Score for Elland Road clash

Arsenal have made the long trip north to take on Leeds in today’s Premier League outing, where we will be looking to build on our good form.

The Gunners come into the match on the back of consecutive wins, having beaten Southampton and West Ham without conceding, but must now overcome Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Much of the focus once again has been on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of course, after he was stripped from the captaincy before our latest victory over the Hammers, but he will be absent once again, and that shouldn’t pose as a distraction for our players.

Our rivals come into today’s match after a devastating performance in midweek, after Manchester City hit them for seven, but that sort of defeat usually sparks a revival. While they have shipped 10 goals in their last two in the division, at home they are unbeaten in their last five, and they will be hoping their fans will be able to help them to get a grip on today’s game.

Our away form has been far from ideal either, losing all three of our last on the road, but two of those were at Anfield and Old Trafford and shouldn’t be overthought of.

I fully expect a confident victory today, and am going for Alexandre Lacazette to score in his third game in a row as we go onto win 3-0.

What are your predictions going into today’s clash?

Patrick